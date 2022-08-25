State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions

LINCOLN — Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier.

Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review after analyzing information about the state's signature checking process.

The Secretary of State's Office released the information after announcing Monday that the pair of petitions seeking to legalize medical marijuana were about 10,000 signatures short of the total number needed to go before voters.

Eggers said she doesn't know if the new review will change the outcome. But she said medical marijuana campaign leaders want to defend Nebraskans' petition rights and ensure the process is carried out properly.

"Nebraskans deserve to have their signatures counted," she said. "We believe that, until all the signatures are counted, the outcome cannot be determined."

The Secretary of State's Office did not respond to questions about the signature verification process and why some signatures may not have been validated.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana submitted about 92,000 signatures on each petition in July, which provided a cushion of about 6% over the 86,776 valid signatures needed to qualify. Election officials verified fewer than 78,000 signatures per petition, the Secretary of State's Office said.

The petitions also fell short of meeting the county distribution requirement. One reached the 5% threshold in 26 counties and the other in 27. The Nebraska Constitution requires that petitions clear the 5% mark in 38 of the state's 93 counties, as well as meeting the statewide signature threshold.

Signature verification for the medical marijuana petitions and two others that were submitted by the July deadline must be completed in time for the secretary of state to certify the November ballot on Sept. 16.

The signature review is one of multiple efforts underway to get medical marijuana legalized in Nebraska.

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, one of the initiative's co-sponsors, and Sen. Jen Day of Omaha have announced plans to introduce bills on the subject in next year's legislative session. Meanwhile, Eggers said work is getting underway for a new petition drive in 2024.

In 2020, a petition seeking to legalize medical marijuana was kept off the ballot after a lawsuit was filed and the Nebraska Supreme Court determined the petition contained more than one subject.

To avoid the same fate, the medical marijuana group put forward two initiatives this year. The first would establish protections for doctors and patients, while the second would create protections for private entities that produce and supply marijuana for medical purposes.

The other two petition efforts seeking to make it on the November ballot both collected substantial signature cushions and are unlikely to encounter the same problems as the medical marijuana campaign.

A petition to increase the state's minimum wage submitted about 160,000 signatures from all 93 Nebraska counties, nearly twice the almost 87,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot as a proposed law.

A petition to require voter ID turned in more than 172,000 signatures from at least 58 counties. As a constitutional amendment, the petition needs about 124,000 valid signatures.