State cites Supreme Court's abortion decision in legal battle over Nebraska signature requirement

In asking a federal appeals court to stop an injunction temporarily blocking Nebraska's signature requirement for ballot initiatives, the State of Nebraska earlier this week cited the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade to bolster its case.

The arguments, detailed in a court filing dated Monday, represent the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between medical marijuana advocates and the state over Nebraska's requirement that ballot initiative or referendum campaigns collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state's 93 counties. The state constitution spells out the requirement.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which is working to put a pair of initiatives legalizing medical marijuana on the November ballot, and the ACLU of Nebraska sued the state in May, arguing that the multicounty requirement violates the U.S. Constitution.

In June, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard found that the requirement likely violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by giving undue power to voters in rural counties. He issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the requirement.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is named as the defendant in the lawsuit, appealed the injunction to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and filed an emergency motion for stay pending appeal. If the motion is granted, the signature requirement would be reinstated until further legal proceedings determine its constitutionality.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which is representing Evnen, has asked the court to issue a decision on the motion before July 7 — the deadline for initiative signatures to be submitted to the state in order to qualify for the November ballot — but the court has no obligation to do so.

In Monday's filing, the AG's Office echoed many of its previous arguments, including its assertion that the federally protected right to vote applies to electing candidates, not proposing ballot initiatives. To further this argument, the AG's Office cited Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Dobbs decision, in part, found that there is nothing in the text of the Constitution to support the right to access abortion services. Writing for the conservative majority, Justice Samuel Alito noted that "the Court has been 'reluctant' to recognize rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution."

The AG's filing quotes the above line from the Dobbs opinion after noting that the federal constitution says nothing about the initiative right.

Eric Berger, a constitutional law professor at the University of Nebraska School of Law, said that he wasn't surprised to see the Dobbs decision cited so soon after it was issued.

"It's relatively unusual for Supreme Court decisions to be cited so immediately after they are issued, but in this instance it's not surprising," Berger said. "There has been a long movement to try to overturn Roe, and pro-life activists and conservative state officials have been preparing for this moment."

In its motion for stay pending appeal, the state also argues that enforcing the multicounty signature requirement is in the public interest because of the "uncertainty and disorder" caused by the injunction. Currently, there are 16 initiative measures in circulation that could potentially make it onto the ballot while the injunction is in place. If the injunction is later overturned, those measures could be deemed invalid.

Lawyers representing the medical marijuana advocates wrote "there is no record evidence to suggest that any other initiative is anywhere close to qualifying for the ballot in the absence of the 38-county rule."

"And even if there was," they went on to write, "it is unclear why the state official charged with protecting the initiative right would deem that problematic."

What happens next depends on what — and when— the appeals court rules on the state's motion for stay. If the motion is granted before the July 7 signature deadline, enforcement of the signature requirement will resume. If it is denied, the preliminary injunction will remain in place and the state will not be able to enforce the requirement.

