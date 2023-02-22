LINCOLN — Admirers of Malcolm X called Wednesday for Nebraska to honor and recognize the slain human rights leader by declaring his birthday as a state holiday.

Under Legislative Bill 53, proposed by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the proposed El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X Day would be observed on May 19.

At a hearing before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, McKinney said the day would be a way to celebrate the legacy of an Omaha native, who was born in 1925 as Malcolm Little. Malcolm X may be the most famous Nebraskan internationally, McKinney said.

The senator acknowledged that Malcolm X had been controversial but compared his impact to that of Dr. Martin Luther King, the famed civil rights leader who has a national holiday marking his birthday. Both King and Malcolm X were assassinated.

"The more we don't talk about history, the more we don't talk about men like Malcolm X, we miss an opportunity to change the world," McKinney said.

Malcolm X's family left Omaha less than two years after his birth because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan. Those events had lasting effects on his childhood and his life. He spent time in foster care as a teenager and wound up in prison as a young man but transformed his life and became a major advocate for Black empowerment and an internationally known human rights activist.

He was named to the Nebraska Hall of Fame last year, following a decadelong campaign.

JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, executive director of the Malcolm X Foundation in Omaha, said creating a holiday is the next logical step in honoring Malcolm X. She said the celebration could attract visitors from other states and other countries, as well as encourage young people to learn more about him.

"We would have potentially more motivated youth willing to grow from their experiences, transform and be more insightful about their contributions to this world," she said.

Y'Shall Davis of Omaha urged support of the bill, saying that Malcolm X changed her life "when the streets of North Omaha led me astray." She said she learned how Malcolm X had made changes to improve himself after realizing there were errors in his thinking. That example helped her stay out of jail and focus on learning.

Marilyn Hoegemeyer said she didn't learn about Malcolm X until she went to college in the 1960s. But she said his words still speak to her, even as a 78-year-old white woman from rural Nebraska.

But Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City opposed the bill, questioning whether the state should promote Malcolm X's views. She also argued against creating a new state holiday, suggesting that perhaps Malcolm X and King could be honored with a combined day, similar to the way Presidents Day is handled.

"I don't think we can continue to add new holidays," said Wilmot, a University of Nebraska regent who said she was speaking for herself.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

