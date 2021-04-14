State lawmakers advance bill to allow food aid for more Nebraskans

LINCOLN — State lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow more Nebraska families to qualify for food aid.
Supporters said Legislative Bill 108 would feed children and give more security to struggling families, while putting more money into the state's economy.
The measure would raise income limits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits enough to help about 2,500 households. It cleared first-round debate on a 29-18 vote.
State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward cast his argument in Christian terms, quoting from the Bible about the merits of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, caring for the sick and helping "the least of these brothers and sisters."
"I think we owe the people that can't afford food the right to have their bellies full when they go to bed at night," he said.
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, who introduced the measure, said the additional aid would be provided through federal dollars and the latest pandemic relief measure would cover the costs of administering the aid.
Under LB 108, as advanced, the limit on gross household income would increase to 165% of the federal poverty level, up from the current limit of 130%. For a family of four, the limit would go to $43,725, up from the current level of $34,450.
People who clear the gross income bar would still have to meet the limit on net income, meaning the income left after paying child care, housing and other specified expenses. The net income limit would remain at 100% of the poverty level, or $26,500 a year for a family of four.
But opponents said the measure would be a disincentive for people to work, at a time when employers are having trouble filling available jobs.
"My question has been: Why would we be doing this at a time of low unemployment?" said Sen. John Arch of La Vista.
They also raised concerns that the state would be forced to pick up administrative costs in the future. Before the last federal relief bill passed, the legislative fiscal office estimated that the state share of costs for adding social service workers to process applications would be $280,135 a year.
McCollister responded that 80% of households getting SNAP benefits include a working adult. Sen. Megan Hunt said that just having a job doesn't mean that people get paid enough to cover basic needs.
