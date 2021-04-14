State lawmakers advance bill to allow food aid for more Nebraskans

LINCOLN — State lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow more Nebraska families to qualify for food aid.

Supporters said Legislative Bill 108 would feed children and give more security to struggling families, while putting more money into the state's economy.

The measure would raise income limits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits enough to help about 2,500 households. It cleared first-round debate on a 29-18 vote.

State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward cast his argument in Christian terms, quoting from the Bible about the merits of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, caring for the sick and helping "the least of these brothers and sisters."

"I think we owe the people that can't afford food the right to have their bellies full when they go to bed at night," he said.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, who introduced the measure, said the additional aid would be provided through federal dollars and the latest pandemic relief measure would cover the costs of administering the aid.