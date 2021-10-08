State of Nebraska raises pay for 7,500 workers, including some at prisons

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has reached a tentative labor agreement that will provide an additional $47 million in compensation to more than 7,500 employees, with substantial increases for some workers at the Department of Corrections as well as workers at other 24/7 state facilities.

"This agreement is an aggressive move on the part of the state to bring our compensation to a competitive level and ensure the continuity of critical services at our 24/7 facilities," Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson said Friday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska is experiencing low unemployment along with "high inflation due to the policies in Washington."

"We have a talented team in state government, and their skills are in demand in this tight labor market," the governor said.

The new agreement was described as the largest mid-biennium contract adjustment in Nebraska history.

"The agreement represents a substantial increase in pay for our members working within 24/7 facilities and across state government," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees.