State parting ways with Omaha-area child welfare contractor St. Francis Ministries

"This is really about what's best for children and families and the resources available to take care of them," he said. "When you look at the workforce of St. Frances, their work has been incredible. There has been no maltreatment of children. Children have not been lost, they've been taken care of, but from a case-ratio perspective, there was work to do."

When the transition ends, St. Francis plans to remain in the Omaha area as a service provider. The agency has been doing similar work in western and central parts of the state for several years. It will be one of the options that state case managers can turn to for the care of children.

Smith said the state will offer jobs to St. Francis workers. The more workers who take up the state on the offer, the fewer children will have to experience a change in case managers. Plans are for the staff to make the switch in phases through the next six months.

The announcement came the day before a special legislative committee was slated to release the report of its investigation into how St. Francis ended up with multimillion-dollar contract and how it has performed on the job.