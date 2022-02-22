State Patrol investigating allegations Sen. Mike Groene took inappropriate photos of staffer

The Nebraska State Patrol has opened an investigation into the conduct of State Sen. Mike Groene, who officially resigned from the Legislature Monday following allegations that he took inappropriate photos of a former female staff member without her knowledge.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas confirmed in an email Tuesday that the patrol opened an investigation into the matter after consulting with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

"Once complete, the findings will be delivered to the Attorney General," Thomas wrote.

The development comes days after Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha called for a formal investigation of Groene's behavior. In a letter to the Attorney General's Office and law enforcement, Hunt flagged potential areas of criminal wrongdoing based on media reports of the allegations.

Groene, a two-term lawmaker who gained a reputation for being an outspoken conservative, officially resigned at the end of the day Monday in the wake of a controversy that emerged Friday.

Nebraska Sunrise News, a recently launched news website whose leadership includes Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, was the first to report the allegations against Groene.

It reported that the staffer who was photographed, Kristina Konecko, discovered the photos of herself on Groene’s laptop in the course of her work. (Konecko has asked The World-Herald to use her name in its reporting.)

The report said the photos appeared to have been taken by Groene, then sent with “email captions of a sexual nature.” It said that the emails were described as “objectifying and demeaning” and that some were zoomed-in photos of “provocative body parts.”

Konecko said details regarding the photos are accurate, except she did not see that the photos were sent to others. Groene also said he didn’t send the photos to other people.

Groene told The World-Herald that he did take photos of the staffer and that it was a mistake, but he denied other details and said he never made sexual advances toward the staffer or “said anything to her that could be termed harassment.” He said that he took full-length photos but did not zoom in, and that she was not in “compromising positions.”

Groene's conduct has commanded the attention of his now-former colleagues since the allegations became public.

In addition to Hunt's letter, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln on Monday released a statement voicing concern about the Legislature’s processes for dealing with workplace harassment.

The discussion continued Tuesday morning on the floor of the Legislature after senators reconvened following a four-day recess.

Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to appoint a replacement quickly to serve out the rest of Groene’s term.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

