State review cites high caseloads, turnover for Omaha-area child welfare manager

LINCOLN — The private contractor overseeing Omaha-area child welfare cases continues to struggle with overburdened case managers and high worker turnover.
A new state review found that St. Francis Ministries fell short on some key performance measures for a second calendar quarter. The review, released Tuesday, covered April through June and cited many of the same problems as the first quarterly review.
As a result, state child welfare officials have required the Kansas-based nonprofit to submit a corrective action plan detailing how the agency intends to recruit, hire and retain enough case managers to meet state standards within 90 days. The standards are set by state law.
But the officials also cited some successes.
“During this quarter, St. Francis has faced several challenges, including the difficult task of managing the care of children and families through the COVID-19 pandemic in the state’s most densely populated region,” said Ross Manhart, a child and family services administrator for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
St. Francis holds a $197 million, five-year contract with the state to manage the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
The agency started taking over cases in mid-October from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based nonprofit that previously held the state contract. The transition was completed by Jan. 1.
The contract requires regular performance reviews. Among concerns raised in the latest review:
Caseloads remain higher than allowed under state law. More than half of St. Francis workers have caseloads above the legal limit. In May, its best month ever, the agency had 53% of workers meeting state standards. But the number meeting standards dropped to 47% in June. Heavy caseloads make it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed.
The review said that St. Francis currently employs 130 case managers, of whom 25 are in training, but the agency will aim for 150 case managers to meet caseload standards.
Worker turnover remains high. St. Francis reported annualized turnover rates of 38% in April and 42% in May. The agency attributed some of the turnover to pandemic-related issues, including some staff who left to care for children and families after schools and day cares closed.
Staff turnover means changes in caseworkers for children, which slows down the process of getting them reunified with families or settled into a new family.
Jennifer Carter, the inspector general of Nebraska child welfare, highlighted St. Francis’ caseload sizes and worker turnover numbers as major concerns for the state’s child welfare system in her annual report.
She noted that the agency’s caseloads were “significantly disproportionate” compared to other areas of the state. In other regions of Nebraska, where state workers manage child welfare cases, 89% or more of workers met the caseload standards in July.
Foster homes remain in short supply. St. Francis has not met the contract requirement to have two beds per foster child, so there are enough to meet varied needs. The agency also is close but has not met the goal of placing 58.5% of children with relatives or people they know.
However, St. Francis has established triage foster homes to take youngsters on short notice. Before these homes were created, the agency had been leaving children and teens overnight at the Project Harmony triage center, which was not designed for overnight stays.
