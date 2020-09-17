State review cites high caseloads, turnover for Omaha-area child welfare manager

The contract requires regular performance reviews. Among concerns raised in the latest review:

Caseloads remain higher than allowed under state law. More than half of St. Francis workers have caseloads above the legal limit. In May, its best month ever, the agency had 53% of workers meeting state standards. But the number meeting standards dropped to 47% in June. Heavy caseloads make it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed.

The review said that St. Francis currently employs 130 case managers, of whom 25 are in training, but the agency will aim for 150 case managers to meet caseload standards.

Worker turnover remains high. St. Francis reported annualized turnover rates of 38% in April and 42% in May. The agency attributed some of the turnover to pandemic-related issues, including some staff who left to care for children and families after schools and day cares closed.

Staff turnover means changes in caseworkers for children, which slows down the process of getting them reunified with families or settled into a new family.

Jennifer Carter, the inspector general of Nebraska child welfare, highlighted St. Francis’ caseload sizes and worker turnover numbers as major concerns for the state’s child welfare system in her annual report.