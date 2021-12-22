 Skip to main content
State Sen. Ben Hansen running for reelection
State Sen. Ben Hansen running for reelection

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair announced this week that he's running for reelection to his seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Sen. Ben Hansen mug

Hansen

Hansen, 42, represents District 16 in eastern Nebraska. The district covers all of Cuming, Burt and Washington Counties, and much of Stanton County.

Hansen is chair of the Business and Labor Committee and sits on two other committees: Agriculture and Health and Human Services.

Outside of the Legislature, he's a chiropractor and owns businesses in Blair and Omaha. He served as a Blair City Council member from 2015 to 2018, when he was elected to his current seat.

Hansen plans to focus on lowering taxes, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs and defending "individual liberty" if reelected, according to a press release.

“Nebraska must have meaningful overall tax reform if we are going to attract families and entrepreneurs to our state and keep more of our young people here," Hansen said in the release. "Finding a long-term solution to this issue will remain my number one priority moving forward."

