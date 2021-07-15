State Sen. Brett Lindstrom announces run for Nebraska governor

"Next generation leadership is something that's resonating with people I've met," Lindstrom said. "They say, 'we need someone with more energy.'"

Current Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited, and cannot run for re-election in 2022, leaving a wide-open race for the $105,000-a-year post. No Democrats have yet announced as candidates, and at least one more Republican, Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is considering a run.

Lindstrom, a former walk-on, reserve quarterback for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said that if elected, he will work to reform the state's tax system, will fight for voter ID laws and "stop the woke left."

"The fact of the matter is we have a tax code that was structured in 1967 and we've been putting Band-Aids on it since," he said, yet today's economy is much different than in the 1960s.