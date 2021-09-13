State Sen. Carol Blood becomes first Democrat in 2022 race for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue on Monday formally launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

She's the first Democrat to enter the race to lead a state that's been led by Republicans for the last three decades, and she centered her message on overcoming partisan divides.

On the State Capitol's steps in Lincoln Monday, Blood praised the state's unique one-house legislative body, in which she serves. It works, she said, because it depends on collaboration among policymakers.

Unlike the state’s cooperative unicameral, Sen. Blood said “many” in Nebraska’s government have taken on a "us vs. them" stance like what has seen across the U.S., which she said is “killing our democracy.”

"I know we can do better and see opportunities for effective change," she said. "We can begin to make things better by building relationships and bridging these divides. We can transform division and contempt into understanding and connection."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the state's Democratic Party, told The World-Herald she's not aware of any other Democrats who plan to seek the nomination.