State Sen. Julie Slama quarantined in balcony after coronavirus exposure

The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Legislative quarantine. State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru spent Monday quarantined in the east balcony of the legislative chamber after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announced early in the day that members of her family had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said Slama tested negative, but, out of an abundance of caution, he had asked her to stay away from her colleagues until she can be retested mid-week. The second test should pick up any infection that the first test might have been too early to catch.

The Legislature's coronavirus plan included setting aside the east balcony for any lawmakers who might test positive but want to continue to participate. Slama is the first to use it so far.

Horse racing claims. Nebraska lawmakers voted Monday to have the State Racing Commission pay $50,000 in attorney fees out of its own cash fund rather than tap the state general fund.