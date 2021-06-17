State Sen. Justin Wayne: Juneteenth a reminder that fight for equality is ongoing

His focus was on economic development this session, he said.

Wayne plans to continue to push for the state holiday. There won’t be any significant change if it comes to fruition at this point, he said, but it matters to him.

“I think it’s great,” Wayne said of the news that Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.

To him, it makes perfect sense that there was such broad support for the holiday because its significance is so complex that it touches everybody.

Wayne said Juneteenth is multifaceted: It honors the African American soldiers who fought for a country that didn’t care for them. It’s a reminder that the battle for equality is ongoing and that having laws on the books doesn’t mean that they’ll be fully implemented. It reminds him of the individual’s ability to change and provides hope that the country can keep striving to be a more perfect union.

“It reminds us that, you know, just because there was an Emancipation Proclamation, there still has to be work that has to be done,” he said.

Often, the holiday is referred to as a celebration of the end of slavery.