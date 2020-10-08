State Sen. Linehan says Nebraska lawmakers need to pursue major tax overhaul

LINCOLN — A leader in crafting this year's property tax relief package said Thursday that the measure falls far short of what Nebraska needs.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, gave lawmakers an "A" for passing the tax package in the waning days of the session. It includes a new state income tax credit to offset a portion of property taxes paid for schools, as well as new business tax incentives.

But Linehan said she doesn't think the package is "anywhere near enough" and said lawmakers need to pursue major revamp of the state's tax structure.

"We need a whole tax overhaul," she said. "Our structure is old, it's complicated, it's burdensome. I think we need to act and we need to act in a big way."

Linehan also said she wants to get started on the task quickly, before the next round of term limits force several key policy makers out of office. Twelve of the 49 state senators, including seven committee chairs, will be term limited in 2022, as will Gov. Pete Ricketts. Six are finishing their terms in office this year.

"I am very hopeful we can get right to work on real structural reform," she said.