State Sen. Linehan says Nebraska lawmakers need to pursue major tax overhaul

LINCOLN — A leader in crafting this year's property tax relief package said Thursday that the measure falls far short of what Nebraska needs.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, gave lawmakers an "A" for passing the tax package in the waning days of the session. It includes a new state income tax credit to offset a portion of property taxes paid for schools, as well as new business tax incentives.
But Linehan said she doesn't think the package is "anywhere near enough" and said lawmakers need to pursue major revamp of the state's tax structure.
"We need a whole tax overhaul," she said. "Our structure is old, it's complicated, it's burdensome. I think we need to act and we need to act in a big way."
Linehan also said she wants to get started on the task quickly, before the next round of term limits force several key policy makers out of office. Twelve of the 49 state senators, including seven committee chairs, will be term limited in 2022, as will Gov. Pete Ricketts. Six are finishing their terms in office this year.
"I am very hopeful we can get right to work on real structural reform," she said.
Linehan commented during a virtual legislative summit put on by the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank. She was joined by Jim Smith, executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, an effort led by business and community leaders to shape the state's future.
Smith, a former Revenue Committee chairman, said the legislation passed this year did not do enough to make Nebraska's tax code competitive with other states. He said taxes play an important role in attracting and keeping businesses and workers to a state.
Toward that end, he said, Blueprint Nebraska plans to launch a discussion next week about modernizing Nebraska's state and local taxes. He said the effort requires the creation of an ideal tax plan first, then developing a strategy to reach that goal.
"We are working to develop the ideal tax plan at this stage," Smith said, adding that the group hopes to have a report by the end of the year.
In broad terms, he said, the plan will provide for a significant reduction or the elimination of individual and corporate income taxes, a broadening of the sales tax base and inclusion of sales taxes on the growing service economy, changes to keep the growth of property taxes in check and steps to minimize the negative effects of other taxes.
Linehan said the goal of a tax overhaul needs to be reducing the overall tax burden on Nebraskans. She said that should include limits on property taxes, such as Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to cap increases at 3% annually. The cap went nowhere in the face of stiff opposition from local governments.
Our best staff images of October 2020
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.