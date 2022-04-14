State Sen. Megan Hunt faces 2 conservative challengers in reelection bid

State Sen. Megan Hunt is vying for a second term in the Nebraska Legislature, but she faces two conservative opponents wanting to give voters a different option.

Hunt, a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan but Republican-dominated Legislature, represents District 8, which includes the Benson and Keystone neighborhoods.

The district roughly covers an area north of Dodge Street, west of Northwest Radial Highway and Fontenelle Boulevard, east of 90th Street and south of Crown Point Avenue. It includes the Benson and Keystone neighborhoods.

After finishing first in the 2018 primary, Hunt handily won election with 64% of the vote over Democrat Mina Davis. This year, she is challenged by Republicans Marilyn Arant Asher and Katie Opitz. Legislative races are nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

Hunt decided to run for office after she got involved in a grassroots effort to update the sex education curriculum in Omaha Public Schools in 2015. Though she had previously been involved in the community, running a stationery boutique in town, she said that was the first time people saw her as a political leader, not just a business leader.

Since her election, Hunt said she has tried to confront the biggest issues she believes are at the root of what people dislike about Nebraska, such as racial justice and the state's minimum wage. Recently, Hunt led a filibuster that killed a bill that would have banned all abortion in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Hunt introduced several bills seeking to lift certain limitations on abortion, including one intended to allow medical abortions — a non-surgical method that uses medication to terminate a pregnancy in its early stages — to be conducted via telemedicine. Those bills failed to advance in the Legislature.

Some of Hunt's other efforts faced similar headwinds, including a bill extending food assistance eligibility to certain drug felons. Hunt did find success in 2021 with a bill extending eligibility for unemployment benefits to Nebraskans forced to quit a job to care for a seriously ill family member. It was signed into law.

If reelected, she said, her constituents can expect her priorities to remain the same. She hopes to promote legislation that supports Nebraska families.

While she considers her time serving in the Legislature "the honor of my life," she said she tries not to have too much of an ego about it, because she knows it will ultimately take up a small fraction of her life.

"It's a small slice in the pie chart of my life," Hunt said.

Hunt did not share any comments about either of her two opponents, but she said she was happy to have competition, as that is important to a functioning democracy.

Opitz said she decided to run for office because, at the time, Hunt was running unopposed, and she is against most of Hunt's values.

"I didn't have anyone to vote for," Opitz said.

Opitz grew up in Omaha. She moved back to the city in 1999 with her husband to raise their children after spending nearly a decade in Portland, Oregon. On her campaign website, Opitz described herself as a "Bible-believing Christian" who was not "groomed to be political." This is her first time running for office.

Opitz currently works as an educator at A Latere Academy, a Christian home education program.

If elected, Opitz said, she will fight to allow families and school boards to be able to make decisions at the local level, as well as support medical autonomy. She said this refers to the recent talk of vaccine and mask mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she opposes, but it also is a much broader subject.

"Decisions should be made by ourselves with our doctors," Opitz said.

This is also Arant Asher's first time running for a political office. In an email, she said she decided to run because she was concerned for Nebraska's future and because her district "needs someone who fairly represents all the citizens."

"There are people in Nebraska who want to fundamentally change America and are pushing a social agenda that is not in the best interest of our future," Arant Asher said in the email.

Along with her husband, Arant Asher owns a residential rental business, Asher Valley Farms LLC. Until recently, she and her husband were also executive directors of Nebraskans for Founders Values, a Christian activist group. She said she and her husband resigned when she filed as a candidate.

Arant Asher also volunteered for multiple years at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, where she worked to ensure inmates could practice their faith.

Her top three priorities, according to her campaign website, are tax relief, funding the police and "back to basics" education, specifically promoting the instruction of reading and math and increasing parental choice in curriculum.

Arant Asher also said she is concerned about immigrants coming into Nebraska. If elected, she said, she wants to work on vetting immigrants and ensuring they "become invested in the state as naturalized citizens who contribute to, rather than depend on, Nebraska's resources."

"I am fairly fluent in Spanish and have traveled extensively in Latin America," Arant Asher said in the email. "I have seen the impoverished conditions which these people are escaping. But we will not have much more to offer them here if we cannot get the flow of people contained."

