State Sen. Mike Flood announces run for Congress, setting up Republican primary with Fortenberry

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Flood declared his candidacy for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District seat on Sunday, marking the entrance of a serious Republican challenger to embattled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Speaking in the rotunda of the Nebraska Capitol, the senator from Norfolk framed his campaign in a national context, saying Republicans needed to retake the House to provide a check on President Joe Biden. He said he was running to “fire Nancy Pelosi.”
“Republicans have to retake the House of Representatives and restore a check on Joe Biden’s power if we want to take our country back,” Flood said. “If we want to take our country back from the far left, failure is not an option and there is no margin for error.”
A fixture in state politics for the better part of two decades, Flood was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2004 and reelected in 2008. He served as speaker of the Legislature from 2007 to 2013.
After being barred by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term, Flood won an uncontested race to return to the Legislature in 2020. He is an attorney and owns and operates an expansive media chain called News Channel Nebraska.
He stressed his Nebraska roots, service in elected office and commitment to family.
Flanked by his wife, Mandi, and their two sons, Brenden and Blake, Flood recalled how he shelved his 2012 campaign for Nebraska governor when Mandi was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after he had declared his candidacy. Mandi has since recovered, Flood said.
Flood’s candidacy is far from the only hurdle facing Fortenberry, who has represented the 1st District since 2005 and officially announced his reelection bid this past week. The congressman was charged in October with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which his defenders have argued are politically motivated.
Flood said Fortenberry’s legal challenges weighed heavily in his decision to run. He said he did not think Republicans had a path to victory in the district if the party's nominee is in court fighting federal charges.
“I would tell you that we’re here today because of the situation that Congressman Fortenberry is in as it relates to the indictment,” Flood said. “I respect his service and I look forward to being a challenger that can not only win the primary but win the general.”
Chad Kolton, Fortenberry campaign spokesperson, said the congressman continues to receive broad support from Nebraskans. In an email Saturday, his campaign listed a number of officials expressing support for Fortenberry. Those included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, multiple business leaders from across the district and others.
“Congressman Fortenberry continues to receive tremendous support from leaders across the First District because people know his leadership, work ethic and accomplishments for Nebraska and America," Kolton said in a statement.
Flood said he looked forward to highlighting his policy differences with Fortenberry during the campaign. In an early break, Flood said he would not have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year. Fortenberry and Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area in the House, voted in favor of the bill, as did U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
Flood cited persistent inflation, which jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years in December, as his reason for not supporting the infrastructure bill.
“It’s affecting men and women and families at the grocery store, it’s affecting them at the gas pump, and I’m concerned about the ongoing growth of government spending,” he said.
Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.
A former member of Lincoln’s City Council, Fortenberry was first elected to Congress in 2004 after emerging from a crowd of seven Republican candidates in the primary race to replace then-Rep. Doug Bereuter.
Since then, Fortenberry has largely sailed to reelection over poorly funded Democratic opponents. Even in 2020 when Fortenberry faced former Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz, a candidate some political observers viewed as a serious contender for the seat, Fortenberry won with nearly 60% of the vote. (Republicans have held the 1st District seat since 1967.)
However, he has had to weather fewer challenges from members of his own party. Only a handful of Republicans have challenged Fortenberry, and they all lost by tens of thousands of votes.
Whoever emerges from the Republican primary in May will face a Democratic challenger. Thus far, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is the most high-profile Democrat to declare their candidacy. Lincoln activist Jazari Kual also has declared his candidacy.
In a statement provided by her campaign Sunday, Pansing Brooks said the fact that a fellow Republican is challenging Fortenberry proves that voters want to see a change.
“At the end of the day, this race is about more than just his indictment. It’s about a culture that must change in Washington,” Pansing Brooks said. “It’s about who will represent all the people — rural and urban, Democrat and Republican and everyone in between. Together, we can be that change.”
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said the contested primary in the 1st District signaled a crack in the GOP firewall.
"The Republicans like to pretend that Jeff Fortenberry is not in trouble — which is a fantasy," she said in a statement. "This is a generational opportunity for Democrats to win the CD1 seat by sending state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks or Jazari Kual to Washington D.C. with new ideas and hope. We certainly don’t need a flood of more bad ideas from the GOP.”
Fortenberry will have an incumbent’s advantage when it comes to fundraising. Campaign finance records through September show Fortenberry’s reelection committee had a cash balance of $897,136.
This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.