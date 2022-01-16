State Sen. Mike Flood will challenge Rep. Fortenberry in Republican primary

Flanked by his wife, Mandi, and their two sons, Brenden and Blake, Flood recalled how he shelved his 2012 campaign for Nebraska governor when Mandi was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after he had declared his candidacy. Mandi has since recovered, Flood said.

Flood’s candidacy is far from the only hurdle facing Fortenberry, who has represented the 1st District since 2005 and officially announced his reelection bid this past week. The congressman was charged in October with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which his defenders have argued are politically motivated.

Flood said Fortenberry’s legal challenges weighed heavily in his decision to run. He said he did not think Republicans had a path to victory in the 1st District if the party's nominee is in court fighting federal charges.

“I would tell you that we’re here today because of the situation that Congressman Fortenberry is in as it relates to the indictment,” Flood said. “I respect his service, and I look forward to being a challenger that can not only win the primary but win the general.”