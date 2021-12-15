 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Sen. Mike Hilgers announces run for Nebraska attorney general
0 comments

State Sen. Mike Hilgers announces run for Nebraska attorney general

Take a look at the candidates who have announced for the 2022 Nebraska governor's race.

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln made it official on Wednesday that he will be a Republican candidate for attorney general.

The announcement, which had been anticipated, comes after current Attorney General Doug Peterson's recent announcement that he will not seek a third term.

Sen. Mike Hilgers (copy)

Mike Hilgers

Hilgers, a 43-year-old lawyer who represents a district in northwest Lincoln, has run for attorney general previously. That was in 2014 when Peterson, a fellow Republican, won the GOP primary to replace then-Attorney General Jon Bruning.

"This is a match of my skill sets," Hilgers told The World-Herald of the attorney general's post. He said that a lot of the "battles" over issues like federal government overreach are fought by states attorneys in court.

Hilgers now serves as speaker of the Legislature, the top leadership position in the State Legislature. As a lawmaker, he has supported further restrictions on abortion rights and won passage of a bill to expedite the construction of the South Beltway, a freeway south of Lincoln.

He first ran for the Legislature in 2012, losing to incumbent State Sen. Ken Haar. Hilgers ran again for an open seat in the Legislature in 2016 and won. He was reelected in 2020. Hilgers is barred from running for his seat again due to term limits.

A native of Omaha who graduated from Creighton Prep, Hilgers earned his undergraduate degree at Baylor University and a law degree from the University of Chicago. He and his wife, Heather, have four children.

Two former speakers of the Legislature, State Sen. Mike Flood and former State Sen. Jim Scheer, both of Norfolk, endorsed Hilgers during his campaign announcement Wednesday, which was held in Norfolk.

No Democrats have announced a run for the attorney general's job, which pays $95,000 a year.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pilot flying at 45,000 ft. gets view of deadly Kentucky storms

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert