State Sen. Mike Hilgers announces run for Nebraska attorney general

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln made it official on Wednesday that he will be a Republican candidate for attorney general.
The announcement, which had been anticipated, comes after current Attorney General Doug Peterson's recent announcement that he will not seek a third term.
Hilgers, a 43-year-old lawyer who represents a district in northwest Lincoln, has run for attorney general previously. That was in 2014 when Peterson, a fellow Republican, won the GOP primary to replace then-Attorney General Jon Bruning.
"This is a match of my skill sets," Hilgers told The World-Herald of the attorney general's post. He said that a lot of the "battles" over issues like federal government overreach are fought by states attorneys in court.
Hilgers now serves as speaker of the Legislature, the top leadership position in the State Legislature. As a lawmaker, he has supported further restrictions on abortion rights and won passage of a bill to expedite the construction of the South Beltway, a freeway south of Lincoln.
He first ran for the Legislature in 2012, losing to incumbent State Sen. Ken Haar. Hilgers ran again for an open seat in the Legislature in 2016 and won. He was reelected in 2020. Hilgers is barred from running for his seat again due to term limits.
A native of Omaha who graduated from Creighton Prep, Hilgers earned his undergraduate degree at Baylor University and a law degree from the University of Chicago. He and his wife, Heather, have four children.
Two former speakers of the Legislature, State Sen. Mike Flood and former State Sen. Jim Scheer, both of Norfolk, endorsed Hilgers during his campaign announcement Wednesday, which was held in Norfolk.
No Democrats have announced a run for the attorney general's job, which pays $95,000 a year.
