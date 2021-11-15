State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks officially running for Jeff Fortenberry's House seat

Pansing Brooks said she’s been thinking about running for a couple years. Then, redistricting this year made the 1st District “a little bit more competitive,” she said.

“I’m excited to talk to constituents across the district to find out what their key issues are, so I can do the best job I can representing them,” she said.

The 1st District includes all or part of 11 other counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County. It also includes Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, La Vista and the bulk of Papillion in Sarpy County.

Chad Kolton, Fortenberry’s campaign spokesperson, said in a statement issued Monday: “Jeff Fortenberry has faithfully and effectively served Nebraska and America in Congress and will ask the voters to re-elect him in 2022 to continue that work. The contrast will be very clear: Patty Pansing Brooks will faithfully advance Joe Biden’s agenda and have to explain a chaotic economy, overrun border and dangerous foreign policy.”

Fortenberry, 60, is facing allegations that he lied to and misled federal investigators who were looking into illegal contributions a Nigerian billionaire funneled to his 2016 reelection campaign. A federal grand jury indicted him last month on three charges. He has pleaded not guilty.