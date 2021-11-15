State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks officially running for Jeff Fortenberry's House seat

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln on Monday officially announced a bid for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's seat representing Nebraska’s 1st District in the U.S. House.
Fortenberry will be tasked with trying to hold onto the seat he's held for over a dozen years while facing federal charges.
Pansing Brooks didn't take any jabs at the sitting congressman Monday for his current legal situation — but she did take aim at his recent vote against major infrastructure legislation.
Pansing Brooks, 63, is an attorney and was first elected in 2014 to represent the 28th District in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature. She’s not eligible to run for re-election to her legislative seat due to term limits. Now, she’s running as a Democrat for the congressional seat that Fortenberry, a Republican, has held since 2005.
In an interview Monday, Pansing Brooks offered a message of unity, collaboration and change. Her official campaign kickoff was scheduled for Monday evening in Lincoln.
Pansing Brooks said she’s part of the fourth generation of her family to live in the district, and her kids represent a fifth. Among her key issues are expanding access to broadband, economic and workforce development, infrastructure and health care. She also has a fundraising track record, serving as co-chair for a $6 million campaign for an urban park in Lincoln, the $9.6 million Centennial Mall renovation and a $250 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue in 2007, according to her website.
Pansing Brooks said she’s been thinking about running for a couple years. Then, redistricting this year made the 1st District “a little bit more competitive,” she said.
“I’m excited to talk to constituents across the district to find out what their key issues are, so I can do the best job I can representing them,” she said.
The 1st District includes all or part of 11 other counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County. It also includes Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, La Vista and the bulk of Papillion in Sarpy County.
Chad Kolton, Fortenberry’s campaign spokesperson, said in a statement issued Monday: “Jeff Fortenberry has faithfully and effectively served Nebraska and America in Congress and will ask the voters to re-elect him in 2022 to continue that work. The contrast will be very clear: Patty Pansing Brooks will faithfully advance Joe Biden’s agenda and have to explain a chaotic economy, overrun border and dangerous foreign policy.”
Fortenberry, 60, is facing allegations that he lied to and misled federal investigators who were looking into illegal contributions a Nigerian billionaire funneled to his 2016 reelection campaign. A federal grand jury indicted him last month on three charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
The congressman’s trial was recently postponed until Feb. 15. If found guilty, he would face up to five years in prison on each count.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said he has known Fortenberry to be a “man of integrity” but acknowledged his legal struggles will play a role in his re-election.
“I think it does present an additional challenge for Congressman Fortenberry,” Ricketts said. “But, again, he’s gotta go through his process with regard to the court, and we’ll have the election.”
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, emphasized the Republican congressman's legal situation while expressing support for Pansing Brooks' announcement. Kleeb said the party believes Pansing Brooks will be the only Democrat in the 2022 race.
“Sen. Pansing Brooks has spent her entire career making sure that families and our communities were at the heart of her work,” Kleeb said in a prepared statement. “Rep. Fortenberry has lied to Nebraskans, lied to the FBI and is now indicted. Sen. Pansing Brooks will restore dignity to the office and bring her full heart to get work done for the people of Nebraska.”
However, Pansing Brooks didn't cite her opponent's legal issues when describing her motivation to run.
“Clearly, Congressman Fortenberry is facing prosecution, and these are serious allegations,” Pansing Brooks said. “But I’m really going to let the courts make their own determination. I’m just going to talk about his record.”
Notably, she said she'll talk on the campaign trail about his vote against the $1 trillion infrastructure package Congress approved earlier this month.
The bill, which is different from a Democrat-crafted social spending package, has been endorsed in Nebraska by labor unions and chambers of commerce. Nebraska’s all-Republican congressional delegation was split in both chambers — in the Senate, Sen. Deb Fischer voted for it and Sen. Ben Sasse voted against the package. Rep. Don Bacon was the state’s only House member to vote for it.
Pansing Brooks called Fortenberry’s vote against the bill, which is slated to bring the state money for roads, bridges, broadband, clean drinking water and more, “pretty shocking and mind-bending.”
“To think that we wouldn’t support better roads and strong bridges for our economy in Nebraska, to make sure our businesses are thriving and that our families are having access to the goods that they need, to me, is just unfathomable," she said.
On the more expansive "Build Back Better" bill crafted by Democrats, Pansing Brooks said she’ll be looking closely to make sure it lowers prescription drug costs, strengthens the Affordable Care Act and supports Americans who need to get back to work.
Pansing Brooks prides herself on an ability to collaborate across the aisle, and emphasizes the need for more kindness and compassion. She noted she was co-chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party for a couple of years in the late 1980s. She changed party affiliation in 2008, she said, because she felt the party had changed significantly and become more conservative.
Most Nebraskans, she said, "don't live in a partisan prism."
Among her accomplishments in the Legislature, she highlights her bipartisan work on juvenile justice reform and human trafficking, along with her advocacy for LGBTQ Nebraskans and Native Americans.
In her campaign launch video, Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a registered Republican, vouched for his colleague’s ability to reach across the aisle.
“She’s able to bridge the gaps like nobody I know. So, if it could be done, Patty Pansing Brooks will make it happen,” he said.