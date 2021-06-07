State Sen. Tom Brewer announces his leukemia has returned; will take time off for treatment

LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated Army veteran who was seriously wounded in battle in Afghanistan, announced Monday that he's in a new battle with leukemia.

Brewer, 62, underwent chemotherapy in 2014 for hairy cell leukemia. He said Monday that the cancer had returned and that he was "going to take some time off and continue my plans where I left off" after additional treatment that will involve chemotherapy.

"I have been through many fights before, and I plan to overcome this one, too," Brewer said in a press release.

In a recent email to fellow senators, the lawmaker said he still plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro later this fall with three other state lawmakers, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha and Ben Hansen of Blair.

Brewer said he expects his events for the next month or two to be canceled or rescheduled.

A Republican and registered member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, he was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, then reelected in 2020. Brewer unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., for his seat in 2014.

