State Sen. Tony Vargas files to run for Congress

State Sen. Tony Vargas on Wednesday made official his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Vargas, a Democrat, announced in July that he would seek the seat. On Wednesday he filed paperwork with the Nebraska Secretary of State.
Bacon, a Republican, has represented the 2nd District since 2017.
While Nebraska is a perennial stronghold for Republicans, the 2nd District is competitive among political parties. The past three times Bacon has run, he has won with about 49% to 51% of the vote. In contrast, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith has consistently won the sprawling, largely rural 3rd Congressional District with 70% of the vote or more.
The 2nd district covers all of Douglas County (including Omaha), Saunders County and western Sarpy County. Saunders County, largely rural, was added during redistricting last year.
Vargas was first elected to represent District 7, which covers eastern Omaha from downtown to the Sarpy County line, in the Legislature in 2016. He was reelected in 2020 and cannot seek a third consecutive term due to term limits.
So far, the only opposition Vargas will face on the Democratic side is Alisha Shelton, who made an unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in 2020. Challengers such as Vargas and Shelton have until March 1 to file for office.
Shelton, a mental health practitioner, made it clear she'd like to win national office, saying in 2020 that she'd compete for Sen. Deb Fischer's seat in 2024. She has no prior elected position.
Vargas was appointed to the Omaha School Board in 2013, serving there before running for the Legislature.
Bacon is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force and had no prior elected experience before successfully running for Congress in 2016.
In making his candidacy official, Vargas pointed to his endorsements and fundraising as an indication of the depth of his support.
He said he raised more than $700,000 in 2021, which he described as a record amount for a first-time candidate from any political party in the year before the election. (Federal campaign records, which only run through September, show Vargas' campaign committee raised $406,704.)
He cited the following endorsements: former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, BOLD Democrats, 314 Action, Latino Victory, Democrats Serve, and UFCW Local 293. Yesterday, he was one of only seven candidates across the country added to the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund Watch List, the largest coalition of Democrats in Congress.
“It’s going to take a broad coalition of supporters and voters to win this race and I am thrilled to have such a strong start to our campaign," he said in a statement.