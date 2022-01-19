State Sen. Tony Vargas files to run for Congress

Shelton, a mental health practitioner, made it clear she'd like to win national office, saying in 2020 that she'd compete for Sen. Deb Fischer's seat in 2024. She has no prior elected position.

Vargas was appointed to the Omaha School Board in 2013, serving there before running for the Legislature.

Bacon is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force and had no prior elected experience before successfully running for Congress in 2016.

In making his candidacy official, Vargas pointed to his endorsements and fundraising as an indication of the depth of his support.

He said he raised more than $700,000 in 2021, which he described as a record amount for a first-time candidate from any political party in the year before the election. (Federal campaign records, which only run through September, show Vargas' campaign committee raised $406,704.)

He cited the following endorsements: former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, BOLD Democrats, 314 Action, Latino Victory, Democrats Serve, and UFCW Local 293. Yesterday, he was one of only seven candidates across the country added to the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund Watch List, the largest coalition of Democrats in Congress.