State senator, activist among possible congressional candidates in Nebraska's 2nd District

Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2nd District is among the chief reasons the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week labeled the district “competitive” for a Democratic takeover. Twenty-one other House districts that are either held by a Republican or open also were identified.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that split their electoral votes by congressional district, and Biden captured the 2nd District’s single vote for president after beating Donald Trump by about 6 percentage points. All other states award all their electoral votes to the winner of the statewide popular vote.

Despite the success of the Democratic presidential candidate in Nebraska’s 2nd District, which primarily includes the Omaha area, Bacon defeated his Democratic challenger, Eastman, by more than 3 percentage points in 2020.

Randy Adkins, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor, called the 2nd Congressional District one of the most competitive in the country because both the Democratic and Republican Parties are well organized and well funded, and because there’s an almost even number of voters from each party.