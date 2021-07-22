 Skip to main content
State senator announces run for open seat on NU Board of Regents
State senator announces run for open seat on NU Board of Regents

LINCOLN — State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who has served the past seven years in the Nebraska Legislature, announced Thursday that he's seeking a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Sen. Matt Williams mug (copy)

Williams

Williams, 72, is seeking the post now held by Regent Robert Phares of North Platte, who recently announced that he won't seek re-election in 2022. Phares, who represents the western half of Nebraska, has endorsed Williams.

"The strength of Nebraska's economy and success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system," Williams said in a press release.

Williams, a Republican, said he would work to keep NU tuition rates low, support policies to retain the state's top students, and forge public-private partnerships to aid the university system.

A banker who was born in Gothenburg, Williams earned his bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Nebraska. He and his wife have two children and six grandchildren.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Watch Now: Related Video

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

