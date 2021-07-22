State senator announces run for open seat on NU Board of Regents

LINCOLN — State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who has served the past seven years in the Nebraska Legislature, announced Thursday that he's seeking a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Williams, 72, is seeking the post now held by Regent Robert Phares of North Platte, who recently announced that he won't seek re-election in 2022. Phares, who represents the western half of Nebraska, has endorsed Williams.

"The strength of Nebraska's economy and success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system," Williams said in a press release.

Williams, a Republican, said he would work to keep NU tuition rates low, support policies to retain the state's top students, and forge public-private partnerships to aid the university system.

A banker who was born in Gothenburg, Williams earned his bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Nebraska. He and his wife have two children and six grandchildren.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.