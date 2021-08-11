State senator questions Nebraska labor department on unemployment overpayments

Since March 2020, Legal Aid of Nebraska has received more than 560 requests for people asking for representation in unemployment cases.
Ann Mangiameli, an attorney with the nonprofit that offers civil legal services for people with limited resources, provided that statistic in a hearing at the state Capitol Wednesday. Some of those clients had been denied unemployment benefits, she said. Some had received benefits, then were later notified they shouldn't have been paid — the state had overpaid and wanted its money back.
For her clients who live paycheck-to-paycheck and work blue-collar jobs, Mangiameli said, a demand to pay back $15,000-$20,000, in some cases, can be devastating. And her clients, she said, hadn't been adequately notified so they could take advantage of appeals processes.
“Our clients relied on the Department of Labor, when they filed their applications, to properly process their application,” she said. “They waited that five to six months with no income, finally got approved for benefits and finally got paid. The Department of Labor then came back, in many instances, and said ‘We’ve re-determined, and determined that you should not have been paid that money, please pay us back.’ ”
Members of the Nebraska Legislature's Business and Labor Committee listened to Mangiameli’s testimony Wednesday, after a briefing from Labor Commissioner John Albin and testimony from a representative of the nonprofit Nebraska Appleseed.
State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue pressed Albin for answers regarding overpayments that were discovered amid a tidal wave of people filing for unemployment during the pandemic. Her focus was on instances when people were overpaid because of an agency error, not because of fraud or something they did wrong.
Federal law allows the state to waive overpayments of federal benefits issued under pandemic-related programs, according to Albin. And as of Aug. 9, the state is reviewing 443 waiver requests for federal overpayments.
But, under state law, there isn't a similar process for the separate state benefits, he said. So, the state demands its money back.
While state law makes every person who receives an overpayment liable to the Department, Ken Smith with Nebraska Appleseed said in his testimony that collections are under its discretion.
The state can get the money back in several ways. A person who was overpaid by no fault of their own can simply pay the money back, according to Department of Labor spokesperson Grace Johnson. The Department can also set up a payment plan, or take it out of their future unemployment benefits or income tax returns.
At the hearing, there was universal acknowledgement of the extraordinary challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed to the Department.
Nebraska saw a steep increase in unemployment claims starting in March 2020 because of shutdowns. By the end of 2020, the number of new claims was almost six times as many as in 2019. The state has battled fraud at an "unprecedented level" during the pandemic, Albin said at a previous hearing. He also said the state has been more successful than the national average in detecting and preventing fraudulent benefit claims.
The Department paid out over $1.2 billion in benefits last year, according to a letter from Albin, and found it had overpaid about $36.4 million — a number that includes mistaken overpayments and fraud.
That’s a much lower number than provided by the Department earlier this year. The previous number was artificially inflated due to an error in the department’s reports, according to the letter.
The agency has two years to discover an overpayment, so those could be for payments back to 2018. The department has collected about $13.9 million of that, according to the letter, and $22.5 million still needs to be collected.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha at the hearing thanked the Department for reacting quickly under pressure, saying that the last two years are a “huge outlier.”
“The Nebraska unemployment insurance system — I think that it’s a really well-functioning program as it’s designed to function,” she said. “And obviously there's certainly reforms and tweaks that I support that I work on here in the Legislature, but as a temporary safety net for people in Nebraska who are out of work through no fault of their own, I think it’s a very well-functioning system.”
The hearing was part of an interim study introduced by Blood, who asked the lion’s share of questions and left with more of them.
"I think that with what you had, you did the best that you could,” Blood said. “But I think we can do better.”
When Blood asked Mangiameli with Legal Aid for her suggestions, the attorney said that inaccuracies are unavoidable. She thinks the only way to address the issue would be to have a waiver process that "more robustly forgives" the debts when an overpayment is not the fault of the claimant.
After the hearing, Blood said she'd like to see more specific data from the Department.
“We need to figure out: How is the system flawed? How is the system flawed, and how can we make it better? Because Nebraskans that are suffering shouldn’t have to be punished because of something that we did incorrectly,” Blood said.