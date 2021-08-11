State senator questions Nebraska labor department on unemployment overpayments

Nebraska saw a steep increase in unemployment claims starting in March 2020 because of shutdowns. By the end of 2020, the number of new claims was almost six times as many as in 2019. The state has battled fraud at an "unprecedented level" during the pandemic, Albin said at a previous hearing. He also said the state has been more successful than the national average in detecting and preventing fraudulent benefit claims.

The Department paid out over $1.2 billion in benefits last year, according to a letter from Albin, and found it had overpaid about $36.4 million — a number that includes mistaken overpayments and fraud.

That’s a much lower number than provided by the Department earlier this year. The previous number was artificially inflated due to an error in the department’s reports, according to the letter.

The agency has two years to discover an overpayment, so those could be for payments back to 2018. The department has collected about $13.9 million of that, according to the letter, and $22.5 million still needs to be collected.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha at the hearing thanked the Department for reacting quickly under pressure, saying that the last two years are a “huge outlier.”