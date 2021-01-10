State senator seeks answers on whether Nebraska AG had role in urging Capitol protest

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for Peterson, said Sunday evening that the attorney general first became aware of the robocalls Thursday afternoon. He was not aware, before then, that the Rule of Law group was doing them, Gage said, adding that no state funds are used for membership in the association. She said there were no records to comply with Hunt's public records request.

"This issue is being reviewed by the (Republican Attorneys General) organization and appropriate action will be taken when that review is complete," she said.

Peterson, she said, did not condone or agree with the robocalls.

Hunt, in her records request, said Nebraskans deserve to know the extent of any involvement, both personal and financial, that Peterson may have played in the robocalls.

"Every public official should agree: To let this insurrection pass without a full investigation would set a dangerous precedent for the future of our democracy," said Hunt, a Democrat.

Peterson, whose photograph and biography are featured on the attorneys general group's website, had issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, as the assault on the Capitol was still in progress, condemning it as "an affront to the principles of our Constitution."