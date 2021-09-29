State senator tests positive for COVID during special session

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has tested positive for COVID-19.
Flood, who confirmed the positive test Wednesday, is the second state official this week to publicly share a positive test result. Secretary of State Bob Evnen postponed a press conference announcing his reelection campaign Monday morning because of a positive test.
The State Legislature is nearing the end of a special session that brought Nebraska's 49 lawmakers from across the state to Lincoln to redraw maps for voting districts. Much of last week was spent in intense negotiations that culminated Friday with the passage of compromise plans for congressional and legislative districts. The final round of consideration for bills is expected to start Thursday.
Flood told The World-Herald he noticed he had a stuffy nose while driving home from the Capitol Friday. Over the next couple days, he said, he developed more symptoms, including chills, loss of taste and smell, and tiredness.
Monday morning, he said, he got tested with a rapid test and it came back positive. He told Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, immediately, Flood said. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez reached out to him to talk through the days leading up to Friday and who he interacted with so they could be contacted.
Flood said he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and credits the vaccination for his lack of more serious symptoms. Aside from the minor symptoms, Flood said he felt fine Wednesday.
While a handful of senators have worn masks on the floor of the Legislature during the special session, most, including Flood, have not. He said that, after testing positive, he doesn't wish he would've done anything differently.
As a person who is frequently out interacting with other people, Flood said he thought he may have had it already.
“What I learned from this experience is, if I had it before, I would’ve known it," Flood said.
Hilgers said in a text message that he's not aware of any other cases among senators. Asked whether he would now require masks or take other precautions on the floor, he said that they were working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on what steps to take and he had "no new updates at this time."
Flood was among three senators who missed every vote on amendments and bills considered Tuesday. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, one of the other two, said he had met with a lobbyist who later tested positive for COVID-19 so had been getting a test — it came back negative, he said.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering did not immediately respond to a text message Wednesday.
Flood said he's following the health guidance on an information sheet he received after his test, which includes staying home. He won't be back to the Capitol for the final round of consideration of bills.
This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.