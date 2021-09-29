State senator tests positive for COVID during special session

Monday morning, he said, he got tested with a rapid test and it came back positive. He told Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, immediately, Flood said. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez reached out to him to talk through the days leading up to Friday and who he interacted with so they could be contacted.

Flood said he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and credits the vaccination for his lack of more serious symptoms. Aside from the minor symptoms, Flood said he felt fine Wednesday.

While a handful of senators have worn masks on the floor of the Legislature during the special session, most, including Flood, have not. He said that, after testing positive, he doesn't wish he would've done anything differently.

As a person who is frequently out interacting with other people, Flood said he thought he may have had it already.

“What I learned from this experience is, if I had it before, I would’ve known it," Flood said.

Hilgers said in a text message that he's not aware of any other cases among senators. Asked whether he would now require masks or take other precautions on the floor, he said that they were working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on what steps to take and he had "no new updates at this time."