State senators announce new attempt to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska

LINCOLN — The latest attempt to increase Nebraska's abortion restrictions is on its way to the Legislature, this time focused on the heavily debated terminology commonly referred to as the "fetal heartbeat."

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Wednesday her intent to introduce two bills in the coming days, the first called the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," and the other providing a tax credit for donors supporting pregnancy centers that do not perform abortions. Neither bill has been officially introduced yet.

Though the language hasn't been finalized, the first bill would require physicians to perform an ultrasound prior to performing an abortion test for a "fetal heartbeat," which is typically detected around six weeks past fertilization, and would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if one is detected. This would be significantly stricter than Nebraska's current law banning abortions at 20 weeks past fertilization.

The term "fetal heartbeat" is highly controversial. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it isn't accurate to characterize an embryo's cardiac activity as a heartbeat until the chambers of the heart are developed around 17-20 weeks of gestation. However, two doctors that spoke in support of Albrecht's bill Wednesday argued the term is correct.

"There's no question biologically or medically that these are two separate human beings," said Robert Planbeck, a Lincoln OBGYN.

Opponents to the bill have already criticized it for being a thinly veiled attempt to ban all abortions. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led the filibuster that killed the full abortion ban proposed last year, noted that most women don't even realize they are pregnant until after the legislation would prohibit abortions.

"This bill is about banning abortion, plain and simple," Hunt said in a Tweet. "It would ban abortions before most people even know they’re pregnant."

Albrecht was pressed on this issue, and said she hopes that women will understand the bill before it becomes law, and will know to seek medical help if they suspect they are pregnant and are considering an abortion.

The new bill could revoke a physician's medical license if they perform an abortion after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected. This differs from last year's proposed ban, which would have made it a criminal offense to perform an abortion. Neither bill would penalize the woman receiving an abortion.

