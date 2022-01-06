State senators unveil proposals to boost Nebraska economy using COVID relief dollars

“This ($15 million) would be an infusion of some additional dollars into that revolving loan fund for ImagiNE Nebraska,” Arch said.

The largest component of Arch’s proposal would allocate $150 million to attract large employers to the state. The money would be used to make one-time investments for the development of mega-sites measuring 500 to more than 1,000 acres.

“We know we have missed out on some opportunities for some very large employers because we weren’t ready,” he said. “This would give us the advantage of being out ahead. When the next opportunity comes around for the state of Nebraska, we would be ready to seize that opportunity.”

Flood, of Norfolk, said he will propose legislation to expand internships for college and high school students though the existing InternNE program. The expansion of that program, Flood said, would help keep young people in the state while filling thousands of open jobs.

“We have to get really serious about connecting our greatest resource — our people — with the job opportunities that exist before they consider going out of state,” he said.