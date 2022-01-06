State senators unveil proposals to boost Nebraska economy using COVID relief dollars

As the Legislature prepares to allocate more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, four state senators have unveiled proposals that they say will transform Nebraska's economy and improve the state’s labor pool and infrastructure.
On a Zoom call hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday morning, State Sens. John Arch, Mike Flood, Mark Kolterman and Anna Wishart each outlined legislation they have introduced or plan to introduce that would improve job training and opportunities by investing in infrastructure and industries.
With the senators’ proposals totaling roughly $435 million, the cost would be covered by the $1.04 billion Nebraska is receiving via the American Rescue Plan Act.
Arch, of La Vista, said his proposal would account for $195 million of that total and focus on infrastructure issues. That includes $10 million to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for, among other things, road upgrades.
Another $10 million will go toward developing new industrial rail parks and site acquisitions and other measures. An additional $10 million would go toward acquiring land and buildings and other priorities.
His plan would also allocate $15 million to the ImagiNE Nebraska Revolving Loan Fund. Arch said that fund focuses on workforce training, expansion of broadband internet access and upgrades to utilities and streets. He noted that the fund is already receiving $5 million a year through 2023.
“This ($15 million) would be an infusion of some additional dollars into that revolving loan fund for ImagiNE Nebraska,” Arch said.
The largest component of Arch’s proposal would allocate $150 million to attract large employers to the state. The money would be used to make one-time investments for the development of mega-sites measuring 500 to more than 1,000 acres.
“We know we have missed out on some opportunities for some very large employers because we weren’t ready,” he said. “This would give us the advantage of being out ahead. When the next opportunity comes around for the state of Nebraska, we would be ready to seize that opportunity.”
Flood, of Norfolk, said he will propose legislation to expand internships for college and high school students though the existing InternNE program. The expansion of that program, Flood said, would help keep young people in the state while filling thousands of open jobs.
“We have to get really serious about connecting our greatest resource — our people — with the job opportunities that exist before they consider going out of state,” he said.
Among other parts of his $120 million proposal, Flood said one provision would provide more funding to the Nebraska Department of Labor to help train people and also provide grants to businesses to support talent development.
Kolterman, of Seward, said a bill he introduced Wednesday, Legislative Bill 699, would provide a pool of $100 million for one-time grants intended to foster innovation via research, developing and implementing new technology. The Department of Economic Development would award the grants to businesses across the state.
Wishart's proposal would allocate an additional $20 million to an effort created under an existing law. The law, called the Business Innovation Act, is designed to foster the start and growth of high-growth technological companies, small businesses and microenterprises that create quality jobs and wealth.
“This is basically one of the best working programs in our state when it comes to a sort of dollar-for-dollar of what we invest in it and what we see in return,” said Wishart, of Lincoln, adding that one of the ways the state can attract more young people “is having a really strong entrepreneurial ecosystem.”