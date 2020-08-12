State teachers union tries to derail 'grand compromise,' saying it would cost schools

“LB 1107 is not only fiscally irresponsible but morally indefensible,” Richters said.

The package, dubbed a “grand compromise,” was also criticized for not being the subject of a public hearing, which is a requirement for every bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature. Supporters of the bill have said that all the elements of the deal were subjects of public hearings.

LB 1107 seems almost certain to pass on Thursday. Forty-one out of 49 senators voted for it during second-round debate on Tuesday and Gov. Pete Ricketts has signaled that he will sign it into law.

Departing senators

Six state senators will be serving their last day on the legislative floor on Thursday, all six because of term limits.

On Wednesday, their colleagues provided some tributes, and gentle jabs, for State Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln; Sue Crawford of Bellevue; Ernie Chambers, Sara Howard and Rick Kolowski, all of Omaha; and Jim Scheer — the speaker of the Legislature — of Norfolk.

Bolz, a Democrat now running for Congress in Nebraska’s 1st District, was feted as a tireless advocate for “people in need,” while Crawford was remembered for her comprehensive research of issues.