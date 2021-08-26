State to distribute pandemic relief payments to some low-income Nebraska families

LINCOLN — Some low-income Nebraska families will get a financial boost this month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials announced Thursday that the department will issue a one-time $1,200 supplemental payment to families who get Aid to Dependent Children. The money will go out Tuesday to families who qualified for regular payments in July.

The payments are provided through a $4.4 million allotment to the state from the federal Administration of Children and Families. The money is to help families affected by the pandemic cover crisis needs such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing and back-to-school expenses.

Families will not need to take any action to get the money, which will be provided through the same means as their regular ADC payments, whether that is through a ReliaCard or direct deposit. The supplemental funds will not affect the regular ADC payment.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.