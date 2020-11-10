State to start granting free parks passes to Nebraska vets with disabilities

In his four deployments piloting medevac helicopters in Middle East combat zones, State Sen. Tim Gragert thought hard about the service members who were losing their lives.

But he thought about those who would survive, too.

“These individuals with both legs blown off, or maybe an arm blown off, what lives were they going to lead for the rest of their lives?”

Gragert served 40 years with the Air Force, and the Nebraska Air and Army National Guards. He also spent 30 years with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, exposed to the best of the Nebraska outdoors.

“I’ve been associated with our state parks, and they are some of the most beautiful places in our state,” he said.

The first-term lawmaker from Creighton combined those two experiences earlier this year, introducing a bill that would grant free, lifetime state parks vehicle entry passes to eligible military veterans with disabilities.

“I’m doing everything I possibly can to give what I can for their service to the nation. That’s what sparked my interest.”