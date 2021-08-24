 Skip to main content
State touts 'no mandated COVID-19 vaccine' in job ads for vets homes, other institutions
State touts 'no mandated COVID-19 vaccine' in job ads for vets homes, other institutions

The State of Nebraska is touting its lack of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to attract applicants for nursing and nursing assistant positions at a variety of state institutions.

Nebraska's tally of new COVID-19 cases rose last week for the ninth straight week, fueled by the continued rise of the delta variant.

LINCOLN — A Bellevue state senator and several medical officials are raising "grave concerns" about a state pitch to fill jobs working with some of Nebraska's most vulnerable residents.

In recent advertisements, the state touts its lack of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to attract applicants for nursing and nursing assistant positions at a variety of state institutions.

Those institutions include Nebraska's four veterans homes, which care for aging veterans and their spouses. They also include the Beatrice State Developmental Center, which houses people with developmental disabilities, many of whom have additional physical disabilities.

Others include the state's psychiatric hospitals, the state-run facilities for juvenile offenders and the prisons. 

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she heard from countless people in her district about the ads, particularly family members of veterans home residents. She sent a letter Monday to Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state Department of Veterans Affairs questioning the tactic.

"This is especially concerning knowing that recently, nearly 60 medical organizations joined together stating that all healthcare workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19, yet Nebraska is actively encouraging those who are not vaccinated to come and work with our veterans," she said.

Blood acknowledged the state's struggles to fill nursing jobs, but said that "putting those who live in these facilities at risk because we need to find bodies to hire is not acceptable."

Officials with the state Departments of Health and Human Services, Correctional Services and Veterans Affairs and Ricketts' office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. 

The ad raised consternation in medical circles as well, both because it targets unvaccinated nurses to work with vulnerable populations and because it could undermine efforts by local health systems to require employee vaccination by luring away vaccine objectors.

Eight large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems recently announced that they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said their aim is to ensure the safety of patients and employees and the communities in which they operate.

The announcement came in a joint statement signed by the CEOs of Boys Town National Research Hospital, Bryan Health, CHI Health, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Methodist Health System, Midwest Surgical Hospital and Nebraska Medicine.

Dr. Stephen Doran, chief medical officer with Midwest Surgical Hospital, said the state has a duty to protect its most vulnerable citizens and specifically recruiting nurses who are not vaccinated would put this population at risk.

Dr. Kristine McVea, chief medical officer for OneWorld Community Health Centers, said the eight health systems made their announcement together so it wouldn’t create a competitive advantage for one or the other.

Their aim, she said, was to do what was right for public health.

Other health care organizations around the state have been waiting and hoping other employers, not just hospitals but also insurance companies and other firms, would go first in requiring vaccination and set a standard in the community, she said.

It’s harder for organizations to act, McVea said, particularly in rural areas where leaders may worry that they won’t have the staff they need to care for patients if they impose a mandate.

Health care organizations, not just in Nebraska but nationwide, all are short on nurses right now, she said. COVID-19 patients require a lot of care, which stretches staff in hospitals. Hospitals across the country all are competing for the same pool of contract traveling nurses.

“It just shows this disregard for the public health stance that private hospitals are trying to make when the State of Nebraska really should be standing up and doing the right thing instead of undermining,” she said.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

