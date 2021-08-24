State touts 'no mandated COVID-19 vaccine' in job ads for vets homes, other institutions

Dr. Kristine McVea, chief medical officer for OneWorld Community Health Centers, said the eight health systems made their announcement together so it wouldn’t create a competitive advantage for one or the other.

Their aim, she said, was to do what was right for public health.

Other health care organizations around the state have been waiting and hoping other employers, not just hospitals but also insurance companies and other firms, would go first in requiring vaccination and set a standard in the community, she said.

It’s harder for organizations to act, McVea said, particularly in rural areas where leaders may worry that they won’t have the staff they need to care for patients if they impose a mandate.

Health care organizations, not just in Nebraska but nationwide, all are short on nurses right now, she said. COVID-19 patients require a lot of care, which stretches staff in hospitals. Hospitals across the country all are competing for the same pool of contract traveling nurses.

“It just shows this disregard for the public health stance that private hospitals are trying to make when the State of Nebraska really should be standing up and doing the right thing instead of undermining,” she said.

