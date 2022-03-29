State troopers association endorses Herbster, spotlights vacancies

The organization that represents Nebraska State Patrol troopers threw its support behind Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster on Tuesday, citing the Republican gubernatorial candidate's commitment to law enforcement and a need to address staffing issues.

“As we have considered who to endorse in this open governor’s election, we have one issue in focus: Who will be most likely to make law enforcement at the State Patrol a priority for the next four years,” said Investigator James Estwick, with the State Troopers Association of Nebraska. “Will the changes that are needed … be done, or will we continue the status quo?”

Before making its endorsement, the association’s board of directors talked to multiple candidates, Estwick said, including Herbster, hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, all Republicans; and State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat.

He said Herbster stood out for his “knowledge of the patrol” and “absolute commitment to move forward from the status quo” to address staffing concerns.

“I assure you, the very first day I become governor of the state of Nebraska in 2023, the number one thing on my list is law enforcement,” Herbster said.

The State Patrol has struggled to hire enough qualified candidates over the last few years, Estwick said, calling it a “staffing crisis” that affects service.

Herbster said the state is short about 150 troopers. But, according to numbers provided by State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, there are currently 432 state troopers, 50 short of what’s authorized. Those numbers were the same in 2020. The same number of troopers was authorized in 2010, according to State Patrol numbers, and there were 44 trooper vacancies.

A notable piece of the shortage can be traced to the Great Recession, Thomas said, when the patrol’s authorized strength was set at its current 482. Training camps weren't authorized due to state budget concerns in 2009, 2011 or 2013, he said.

"We’re always looking at ways to innovate our recruiting and hiring process," Thomas wrote in an email.

Retired Col. Tom Nesbitt said Herbster has "a plan," but he and Herbster did not offer specific details of any approach. Nesbitt said retention and recruitment are priorities moving forward, including offering a salary comparable to metropolitan areas and cities.

"We're darn sick of 'em leaving this agency and going elsewhere," he said. "It needs to be fixed. And Charles W. Herbster is gonna fix that."

Troopers aren't asking for anything “unreasonable,” Herbster said, but for fair compensation, a good retirement and the “opportunity for them to spend their life doing what they truly want to do."

He also alluded to broken promises made to the association by previous administrations.

“We have not made good on some of the commitments we have made to our state troopers," he said.

Gary Young, a lawyer for the association, said promises mentioned were related to not changing collective bargaining.

During Gov. Pete Ricketts' tenure, the association and the governor clashed on that issue.

In 2018, a bill introduced on Ricketts' behalf proposed removing patrol sergeants from the law enforcement collective bargaining unit. The president of the association at the time said it was seen as an attempt to weaken the union, while Ricketts' office said that bill and another were meant to address problems that had surfaced before and after the 2017 firing of the patrol's superintendent at the time.

The troopers association endorsed Democrat Bob Krist in 2018, after backing Ricketts in 2014. At the time, The World-Herald cited lingering vacancies and anger over what many troopers considered an unjust firing for the loss of the organization's support.

A spokesperson for Ricketts, who has endorsed Pillen in the governor's race and has said he doesn't believe Herbster is qualified to be governor, said public safety has been a top priority throughout the governor's tenure.

"The Governor has kept his commitment to work with the State Patrol on staffing, including holding multiple camps each year to fill the ranks after the previous administration canceled them, while also maintaining accountability throughout the agency," spokesperson Alex Reuss said in an email.

Pillen announced his own endorsement Tuesday morning: from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

"When considering Jim's life accomplishments it's evident that he is very talented in developing a successful business, making payroll every week for over a thousand Nebraska employees, and generously giving back to his community," Peterson said in a statement. "It is one thing to talk about success, it is another to show a history of success."

