State would take over 'classroom expenses' in local schools under proposed measure

LINCOLN — Voters could choose to take a dramatic step toward reducing local property taxes under a constitutional amendment proposed on Wednesday.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion is proposing that the state take over financing of all "classroom expenses" of local, K-12 schools, relieving property taxes from funding teacher salaries, books and other costs. Expenses for buildings and administrators would likely remain a local responsibility.

The rural senator, who has offered several proposals to reduce property taxes, said that voter approval of such a proposal would address one of the main drivers of the state's "crisis" of high property taxes — Nebraska's lack of support for local schools, which ranks near the bottom nationally.

Briese estimated that it would shift about 60% of the cost of K-12 schools to the state. Because rural schools get far less state aid than the state's largest school districts, the impact would be biggest in farming and ranching areas.

“For far too long the State of Nebraska has shirked its obligation to provide for the ‘free education’ of its students. Instead, the state has continually chosen to pass on the bulk of the cost of public education to its property tax payers," Briese said.