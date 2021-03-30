Stronger fireworks could be sold in Nebraska under bill advanced by Legislature

Blood said that more fires are reported nationally on July Fourth than any other day, and half are attributed to fireworks. Passage of LB 152, Blood said, could raise insurance rates if injuries and property damage increase.

Slama, however, said that the rate of injuries from fireworks is higher in Nebraska than in Missouri, where more powerful fireworks are already sold.

She said that fireworks businesses in Missouri reported $51 million in sales last year compared to $6.6 million in Nebraska.

"Thousands of Nebraskans are willing to travel out of state to purchase fireworks they can't purchase at home," Slama said. "We can make our state more competitive for this industry."

Omaha Sen. Rich Pahls, a former member of the Omaha City Council, said the city got so many complaints about fireworks that sales had to be restricted further. But, he added, the fireworks that could be sold under LB 152 are likely already being brought into the state.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt chided her colleagues for failing to "think bigger." She said that lawmakers should be debating major issues like allowing recreational cannabis or improving race relations, rather than expanding what fireworks could be sold.