Stronger fireworks could be sold in Nebraska under bill advanced by Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraskans could buy a wider variety of fireworks under a bill given first-round approval by the State Legislature on Tuesday.
Legislative Bill 152 would allow the sort of fireworks that are now sold in states like Missouri and South Dakota, and would increase economic opportunities for Nebraska fireworks stands, said State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, the chief sponsor of the bill.
The bill, which advanced on a 40-3 vote, would not supersede local ordinances, Slama said, so communities could still choose to limit the types of fireworks sold in their communities.
A handful of senators, led by Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, raised concerns about the "unintended consequences" of allowing a wider variety of more powerful and potentially louder fireworks.
Blood said that veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could suffer more if the state allows the sale of fireworks currently defined as "display fireworks."
The American Pyrotechnics Association, a trade association group, defines display fireworks as “large fireworks” intended to “produce visible or audible effects for entertainment purposes …”
Blood said that more fires are reported nationally on July Fourth than any other day, and half are attributed to fireworks. Passage of LB 152, Blood said, could raise insurance rates if injuries and property damage increase.
Slama, however, said that the rate of injuries from fireworks is higher in Nebraska than in Missouri, where more powerful fireworks are already sold.
She said that fireworks businesses in Missouri reported $51 million in sales last year compared to $6.6 million in Nebraska.
"Thousands of Nebraskans are willing to travel out of state to purchase fireworks they can't purchase at home," Slama said. "We can make our state more competitive for this industry."
Omaha Sen. Rich Pahls, a former member of the Omaha City Council, said the city got so many complaints about fireworks that sales had to be restricted further. But, he added, the fireworks that could be sold under LB 152 are likely already being brought into the state.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt chided her colleagues for failing to "think bigger." She said that lawmakers should be debating major issues like allowing recreational cannabis or improving race relations, rather than expanding what fireworks could be sold.
Also advanced from first-round debate on Tuesday was a bill that would allow the City of Bellevue to annex non-contiguous property.
Right now, the city is "landlocked" to the south because Offutt Air Force Base is federal property. Bellevue cannot annex federal property, and under current law, must be within 200 feet of other properties to annex them, Blood said.
The senator said a business is interested in locating just south of the base, and passage of LB 9 would facilitate that and allow Bellevue to grow.
The first-round vote was 42 in favor and zero opposed.
