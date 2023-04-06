LINCOLN — Dozens of students and other activists turned up at the State Capitol Thursday to press Nebraska lawmakers for action on gun safety measures across the U.S.

The rally came a day after students from more than 300 schools across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms in protest for gun legislation following last week's school shooting in Nashville. In response to the shooting, thousands filled the Tennessee Capitol to demand action from lawmakers.

In Nebraska, lawmakers are currently debating a measure to expand gun access. Legislative Bill 77 would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and must pass just one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed into law.

State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, a leading opponent of LB 77, has repeatedly mentioned the Nashville shooting during floor debate in recent days. She has pressed fellow lawmakers about what they are doing to protect children from gun violence.

Raybould attended Thursday's rally, and called the bill a "Trojan horse" that will remove the authority Nebraska municipalities have to regulate firearms. Jayden Speed, the leader of Students Demand Action, said LB 77 will take Nebraska in the wrong direction and make the state less safe.

"We refuse to accept that this is the best we get," Speed said.

Raybould said significant change will likely have to come from the young people fighting for it. Gun lobbyists "whining" about gun rights are being overtaken by the "wailing" of families mourning the loss of children's lives and demanding action, she said.

"These young people are changing the future," Raybould said.

Several students and parents spoke during the rally, including two fifth graders from the Omaha area. Both students spoke on the drills they have to go through in case of a school shooting, and said that increasing the number of guns in schools held by teachers and security guards wasn't the right answer.

One of the fifth graders called on the rally's attendees to stay loud in their advocacy on this issue.

"We can be louder than a gunshot," she said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023