Study will consider ways to help military members pursue higher education in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Many of Nebraska's higher education institutions offer college credit to students affiliated with the military, but the practice isn't universal and the specifics vary from institution to institution.

Now lawmakers are exploring the possibility of establishing a statewide process to make it easier for service members to pursue a higher education.

Nebraska's Education Committee held a hearing Friday launching into a study to examine the feasibility of creating a statewide process to award college credit based on an individual's military education and training.

Education Committee Chairwoman Lynne Walz of Fremont said there wasn't a timeline for completing the study, and couldn't say when or if any legislation would come from it.

Students affiliated with the military can already receive college credit at many of Nebraska's post-secondary education institutions. Walz said the study aims to ease the process and help those students understand how they can receive the credits.

Michael Baumgartner, executive director of Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, said while the state aims to be the most veteran-friendly in the U.S., several other states are ahead of Nebraska in this area.

"Nebraska may have room to improve," Baumgartner said.

Sara Appel with the Midwestern Higher Education Compact said there are multiple states in the Midwest that already have pathways for military members to receive college credits. While states that don't have policies are still able to effectively serve military members, there is sufficient evidence to show that states with policies generally get better results, she said.

Lt. Col. Phil Turner gave the committee several recommendations for a potential Nebraska policy. Mainly, he said it is important that the process be consistent and create a clear avenue for students to transition from the military to college and then into the workforce. He also recommended the state form partnerships with organizations working on this issue.

"The system works when we work it," Turner said.

Multiple representatives of Nebraska's higher education institutions spoke during the hearing, each confirming that many of their schools already offer college credit to military students. However, each of them also indicated they would support a statewide process for it.

"We're absolutely on board," said Courtney Wittstruck, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association.