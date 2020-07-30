'Super seven' working to find 11th hour compromise on three key bills in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — They’re not the “super seven,” or even the “duper seven,” according to the speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.

But State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the speaker, pulled together a group of seven leading state senators this week in hopes of striking an 11th hour Plan B compromise. The goal: Pass the top priorities of the 2020 session — property tax relief and tax incentives for business growth.

Those two measures stalled during debate last week, and with only eight days left in the 60-day session that was suspended because of the coronavirus, there are worries. Will the perennial debate about lowering property taxes be put off another year? Could the state be left without an incentive program to help businesses expand or locate in Nebraska? The Advantage Act, the state’s current incentive program, expires at the end of the year.

Also in the mix is a proposal to set aside $300 million in state funds for the proposed $2.6 billion NExT project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. It would be funded primarily by federal money and would provide a national center for treating victims of pandemics and natural disasters, as well as providing training for medical professionals.