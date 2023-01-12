Support, opposition to secret balloting for legislative leaders raised at rules hearing

LINCOLN — A record number of proposed changes in Nebraska legislative rules drew record public interest for a hearing Thursday.

More than 100 people filled a Capitol hearing room for the hearing, with several testifying on proposals to eliminate the use of secret ballots for legislative leadership elections and do away with daily prayers.

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the proposal to require that votes for legislative leaders be done either by acclamation or by public votes.

He argued that the change would promote transparency and honor U.S. Sen. George Norris' vision for a more open lawmaking process. Norris championed the change from a traditional Legislature to the unique, nonpartisan, one-house version, which Nebraska voters approved in 1934.

Under the constitutional amendment Norris pushed, the Legislature is nonpartisan. That means state lawmakers are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation and that political parties are not part of the legislative structure or process.

Currently, lawmakers choose the Speaker of the Legislature and other leaders by secret ballot. The process has been used ever since Nebraska launched its restructured Legislature in 1937.

Supporters of public leadership votes argued that Nebraskans want transparency and accountability, which can't happen with secret ballots. Among them, Myron Smith said he wants to know senators' votes so he can consider that at election time. Stephanie Johnson raised concerns that voting in secret leads to political deal-making and deceit.

Opponents of the change said it would increase partisanship in the Legislature, because lawmakers could be punished for voting against the wishes of their party. Teri Hlava said legislative leaders should be elected on merit, not party membership, and Nathan Leach of Nonpartisan Nebraska said secret ballots are widely used in local governments and other organizations.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the Rules Committee chairman, disputed the idea that the Legislature is nonpartisan and argued that the issue is one of transparency.

He said some senators in the past have been promised votes for a chairmanship, only to have those votes disappear when the ballots were counted. With secret ballots, it is impossible to know who broke their word, he said.

"That's what we're arguing to fix," Erdman said. "That's the problem with this secret ballot."

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha offered the proposal that would do away with the prayers that start each legislative day. She called it inappropriate to have a religious activity as part of a government body and argued that the prayers violate the First Amendment separation of church and state.

Opponents of Hunt's proposal argued that the U.S. Supreme Court had found legislative prayers were constitutional. William Feely said most people agree on the existence of a divine creator and called Hunt's proposal an example of "cancel culture."

Erdman offered a rules change that would bar journalists from executive sessions of legislative committees, during which lawmakers discuss and vote on which bills to advance, amend or kill.

Other rules change proposals would increase access for Nebraskans with disabilities who wish to testify at public hearings, bar firearms from legislative areas of the Capitol except for military and law enforcement officials, revamp the redistricting process, set minimum hours of debate before a filibuster-ending cloture motion could be considered and allow pets in the Capitol.

The Rules Committee is expected to meet Friday to decide which changes to recommend to the full Legislature. Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista has said he wants to start debate about adopting permanent legislative rules on Tuesday.

