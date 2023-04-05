LINCOLN — A day after advancing in the Lincoln mayoral race, State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced her resignation from the Nebraska Legislature.

Geist's resignation will take effect at midnight on Thursday, with still 32 days left to go in the current session. Gov. Jim Pillen plans to announce his appointee to replace her on Thursday afternoon.

"It has been an honor of my life to serve here with all of you," Geist said on the Legislative floor Wednesday.

The news comes the day after Geist advanced to Lincoln's general mayoral election on May 2, along with incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. In Tuesday's election, Baird had about 49% of the vote to Geist's 34%.

Geist was elected to the Nebraska Legislature serving District 25 in 2016. After winning re-election, she was set to be term-limited in 2024.

On her campaign Twitter account, Geist said in a video she was "all in" on the race.

"I am going all in on this race, spending full time running for the mayor of Lincoln," Geist said in the video.

Pillen announcing Geist's replacement the same day her resignation takes effect means there will likely be little to no time that the District 25 seat will be left vacant. The Legislature is in recess Friday, and won't reconvene until Tuesday.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said Wednesday that he was unsure how the switch might affect bill scheduling moving forward.

Assuming Pillen's appointee is a conservative Republican like Geist, the change is unlikely to impact the fate of several controversial bills this session. Geist has supported several measures that have struggled in the past to find the votes to end opposing filibusters, including a bill allowing residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and a bill increasing restrictions on abortion.

Another bill that has held up progress on other legislation this year is LB 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. The bill got just enough votes to end a filibuster against it during the first round of debate, with Geist providing one of those crucial votes.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who is leading the filibuster effort in protest to the bill, said she doesn't plan to change her effort in light of Geist's resignation. Unless her replacement tells her he won't support LB 574, she said the filibusters will continue.

