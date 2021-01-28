Symone Sanders shows what private schools can do, advocates tell Nebraska Legislature

Suraya Wayne of Omaha, a single mother attending Creighton University, said that her son was labeled as a troublemaker and fell way behind in math in public school, but was thriving a year after enrolling at St. Cecelia Catholic School.

"As senators, you have the ability to help people like me break the cycle of poverty," she said.

Similar bills have failed to advance in past years, and opponents once again criticized the proposal as using public funds to finance a "second" school system and providing an overly generous tax break.

Under LB 364, an individual or corporation giving money to an approved organization that hands out the scholarships would get a 100% nonrefundable state tax break. The tax breaks would be capped at $10 million during the first year, but could grow, depending on demand for the credits, to almost $100 million after a decade, detractors said, taking away significant funds from other state priorities, like funding K-12 schools.

In other states, such tax breaks are typically snapped up immediately because they're so lucrative, said Ann Hunter-Pirtle of Stand for Schools, which advocates for public schools.

"We don't do this for (donations to) churches, we don't do it for food banks, we don't do it for cancer research," she said.