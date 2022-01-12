Tax credits for private school scholarships blocked, but sponsor vows another try

Another supporter, Sen. Justin Wayne, called the vote on LB 364 a loss for low-income children around the state, especially those in his northeast Omaha district. He cast the issue as one of civil rights for Black and Latino students, who he said are not served well by the public schools in Omaha.

“My community can’t wait anymore,” he said. “If you believe education is a fundamental right, then why do you deny my community a choice?”

Wayne was joined by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. The two are the only Black lawmakers in the Legislature. McKinney said he had been on the fence about the bill but came around to supporting it as a way to provide alternatives to at least some students.

But opponents said the proposal would not solve education problems in low-income communities and would instead give away state funds to people with enough money to make large donations to scholarship organizations, people who already get to take federal tax deductions for making charitable donations.

“It’s a tax credit to help the wealthy,” said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. “It’s trickle-down education.”