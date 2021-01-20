Tax credits to help parents of stillborn babies proposed in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Grieving parents could get some financial help from the state under a proposal introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday.

Legislative Bill 597 would provide parents of a stillborn baby with a one-time $2,000 refundable income tax credit. The credit would be available if the stillborn child had reached at least 20 weeks of gestation.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who sponsored the bill, described it as a "pro-life" measure. She said the idea was brought to her by the Nebraska Catholic Conference and Nebraska Family Alliance. It is similar to legislation in a handful of other states, including Minnesota, Ohio and North Dakota.

She said the credit would help pay the costs that go along with a stillbirth, including hospital stays, burials and time off work. It also would help cover the costs of getting ready for a baby.

Marion Miner, the Catholic Conference's associate director for Pro-Life and Family, said families with live births qualify for various tax benefits, including being able to claim the child as a dependent and potentially getting earned income tax credits. The new bill would ease some of the burden that falls on families of stillborn babies at a time of intense grief.