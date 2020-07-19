Tax incentive bill amended in hopes of getting it passed in Nebraska Legislature's final weeks

Last week, backers of LB 720 distributed a 134-page amendment that they hope will push the ImagiNE Act over the finish line. It promises to inspire a hot debate during the rare summer session, forced when lawmakers suspended the session in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new version of the ImagiNE Act:

» Reduces the projected cost of the incentives and phases in the expense over several years. A year ago, LB 720 was projected to hand out $125 million a year in tax breaks; now the program will begin at $100 million a year for the first two years, then ramp up to $150 million a year after five years. Finally, the program would be capped at 3% of the state’s net tax receipts (if measured in last year’s tax receipts, that would be $147 million).

» Makes the governor, rather than the Legislature’s Executive Board, the decider of whether the yearly cap on tax breaks should be exceeded in case of an excess of applicants. In February, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion stating that it was an unconstitutional delegation of power to allow the legislative branch to make what is an executive branch decision.