LINCOLN — Tax incentives for expanding Nebraska Crossing into a major tourist destination featuring retailers such as Ikea and Restoration Hardware and drawing 15 million visitors annually won first-round approval in the Nebraska Legislature Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted 44-0 for an amended version of Legislative Bill 727, an omnibus tax bill that would allow such projects to collect less state sales taxes if they meet certain standards.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said the provision would promote a project pushed by the owner of Nebraska Crossing, who wants to transform the outlet mall into a development with shopping and dining, entertainment venues, hotels, youth sports fields and more.

At a hearing, developer Rod Yates predicted the project could have more than $1 billion in sales. He said it would occupy some 1,000 acres surrounding the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 31, where it would draw from both the Omaha and Lincoln markets and bring in people from nearby states.

LB 727 included 26 other tax-related measures, which were combined by the Revenue Committee as a way to bypass the session-long filibuster mounted by opponents of a proposed ban on transgender health care for minors.

"These bills make good government changes to improve our state," said Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, a committee member.

Linehan also called the bill important but she warned that some pieces will have to be removed during second-round debate to make the package fit with the state budget and other tax measures. Lawmakers will get updated figures on the bill's cost before that debate.

Among the other bills included in LB 727:

Bonds. Nebraska, for the first time, would be able to issue bonds for highway construction. The bonds would be paid back with gas taxes and other taxes dedicated to road building.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said he expects that the State Department of Transportation would use the new bonding ability when it makes sense, such as to complete large sections of a project or when costs of doing a project over time are expected to rise steeply.

Vaping. Vaping cartridges and liquids would be classified as tobacco products for purposes of charging sales taxes. Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward proposed the change.

Tax sales. People whose property is sold because of delinquent property taxes would be able to get their remaining equity back from their property. The measure changes a law under which people can lose their property and all of their equity for missing a property tax payment.

A similar practice from Minnesota was the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court case argued last month. Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said the Supreme Court likely will rule the Minnesota law unconstitutional, which would overturn Nebraska's law as well.

Greenbelt. Farm land that ends up within city limits because of annexations could still be valued as agricultural land. Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue proposed the measure to help farmers, including the owners of Vala's Pumpkin Patch, who wound up in Gretna after an annexation.

Homestead exemption. Veterans with a 100% service-connected temporary disability or their surviving spouses would only have to apply every five years to keep their homestead exemption, rather than every year. Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced the proposal.