A Nebraska state prison watchdog has cited numerous errors by staff at the Tecumseh state prison in a June 2021 incident in which they fired 200 projectiles at a mentally ill, disruptive inmate in an effort to subdue him.

Among the many ways in which the incident was mishandled included unnecessary and excessive use of force, said the report from Doug Koebernick, inspector general for the Nebraska Correctional System.

Koebernick also cited "a clear lack of leadership" and an unacceptable amount of time it took to bring the situation under control. The incident lasted several hours.

“The actions of the staff involved in the incident were not consistent with their training or in accordance with the department’s use of force policy,” the report says.

Koebernick challenged the statement of then-department director Scott Frakes that he received verification that the inmate did not suffer serious injuries in the incident. Photographs show the injuries were significant, including three projectiles that became embedded under the inmate’s skin.

Koebernick also said that despite the inmate's long history of mental illness, involvement of mental health staff in handling the incident was minimal.

Koebernick made a number of recommendations to the department, including updating the department’s use of force policy to include attempts at de-escalation by a licensed mental health professional for incidents involving people with known mental health issues. That one was accepted by the department.

The department rejected a suggestion that it contract with an outside entity for additional training on responding to individuals with serious mental illness.