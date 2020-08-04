Tempers flare as filibusters continue, but Nebraska lawmakers advance parole reform bill

But Lathrop, a leading Democrat who returned to the Legislature two years ago after serving between 2007-2015, was angered that his "modest" proposal, favored by law enforcement, was being filibustered by LaGrone, a Republican appointed to his seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Before term limits were enacted, Lathrop said, senators "cared about this institution" and worked on nonpartisan solutions 90% of the time. But now, he said, the place is run by the "invisible hand of partisanship," with some senators waiting for "texts" from "outside of this body" to tell them how to vote or what to filibuster, a clear reference to Ricketts. Senators, Lathrop said, need to decide whether to support a bill on its merits, not on who is sponsoring it.

"This is stupid. We're not functioning," the senator shouted. "Use your own brain."

LaGrone later withdrew his amendments, and LB 1104 easily advanced from first-round debate. But before that, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman reminded Lathrop that he had filibustered one of his bills. So, Erdman said, don't get so "righteous" when a senator seeks to kill your proposals.

"If you get too attached (to your bills), you're in the wrong business," Erdman said. "Deal with it."

