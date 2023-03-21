LINCOLN — After weeks of filibusters slowed action on the floor, the Nebraska Legislature officially began debate Tuesday on the bill that prompted the delays: a measure banning gender-altering health care for transgender youth.

Lawmakers spent roughly three hours in an emotional debate over Legislative Bill 574, which would ban that kind of care for individuals under 19. The debate will likely continue until Thursday, when the bill will need the support from at least 33 lawmakers to advance to the second round.

"This is going to be a tough few days," said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, one of Nebraska's two openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers and a vocal opponent of the bill.

Dubbed the "Let Them Grow Act," LB 574 has spurred strong reactions both in support and opposition since it was first introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. The intensity continued into Tuesday's debate, with opponents claiming the bill "codifies bigotry and hate," and proponents claiming it aims to protect vulnerable children.

For the past three weeks, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha has been slowing down action on the floor by filibustering as much as she can in protest of LB 574, an act Kauth called "self-serving and childish." Cavanaugh only paused her effort at the end of last week after coming to an agreement with Speaker of the Legislature John Arch to begin debate on the bill this week, based on her belief that it doesn't have the 33 votes it needs to advance.

If LB 574 does advance through a cloture vote, Cavanaugh has said she will resume filibustering all bills, and on Tuesday Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she would join Cavanaugh in that effort. Hunt said lawmakers who support the bill would essentially be complicit in the continued filibuster.

Although multiple supporters of LB 574 claimed the bill was not transphobic, Fredrickson said that the language used to promote the legislation comes from a "fear-based perspective" and mirrors language used to debate against gay rights just a few years ago.

"It's insulting, and I think it's a bit dehumanizing," Fredrickson said.

Kauth and other supporters argued that the bill's main purpose is to protect the mental health of children experiencing gender dysphoria, saying adolescent brains aren't developed enough to make such serious decisions.

"We're talking about protecting kids," Kauth said.

Supporters commonly have referred to gender-altering care — including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgeries — as experimental and irreversible. However, that isn't completely true. Puberty blockers, for example, have been FDA approved since 1993, and hormone therapy has been in use for even longer.

According to the U.S. Office of Population Affairs, puberty blockers are reversible, while hormone therapy is at least partially reversible. Gender-altering surgeries, which are not reversible, are commonly not offered to minors, although they can be granted to adolescents on a case-by-case basis.

The World Health Organization, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association have expressed support for making gender-altering care available for trans youths. The Nebraska Medical Association was also among some of the medical groups that opposed LB 574 at a public hearing last month.

Tuesday's debate covered a recent statement made by the Nebraska State Board of Health, which Kauth circulated, expressing its opposition to "irreversible surgical and hormonal manipulation of minors."

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, an LB 574 opponent, took issue with this statement, noting that the board is made up of gubernatorial appointees and does not set health policy.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, another opponent, questioned the bill's legal strength, referencing a similar bill that passed in Arkansas but has yet to take effect due to a pending lawsuit. The lawsuit led to an injunction blocking the law's implementation, which was upheld in August by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As Nebraska is within the same region, Cavanaugh said LB 574 would likely see a similar result if it faces a legal challenge.

In an unexpected move, Kauth introduced an amendment to her bill Tuesday after previously stating she did not have plans to change it. The amendment would remove restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and would only ban gender-altering surgeries for people under 19.

Kauth said the amendment should ensure LB 574 has the votes it needs to pass, although she also said she believes the original bill would pass anyway. The Legislature must get through several other amendments filed by Hunt before hearing debate on Kauth's amendment.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, a co-sponsor of the bill, requested lawmakers consider attempts to revise the bill. He said he would support an amendment to LB 574, but he would also support the underlying bill with no changes.

"There is a path forward if we find compromise," Jacobson said.

Jacobson's request was promptly rebuked by the bill's opponents. Machaela Cavanaugh said she would not compromise, and plans to block any attempt to amend LB 574, arguing that if lawmakers want to support the legislation, they will have to do so in its "purest, most evil form."

"When we come to a vote, we're going to do everything we can to send this bill back to the flames from where it came," Fredrickson said.

During the Health and Human Services Committee's executive session on LB 574, Cavanaugh requested multiple times that the committee consider an amendment and was denied.

Less than an hour into Tuesday's debate, Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar attempted to cease the debate to get to a vote on Hunt's pending motion to indefinitely postpone the bill. Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly denied the request, saying there hadn't yet been full and fair debate, with roughly 30 lawmakers still in line to speak.

Slama then made a motion to overrule Kelly's decision, arguing that the debate to that point had mainly been about the underlying bill, not Hunt's motion. This kicked off another round of debate for more than 90 minutes, which culminated in a 27-16 to overrule Kelly.

Hunt's motion to indefinitely postpone the bill was then struck down in a 13-31 vote. However, she still has several other amendments proposed ahead of Kauth's amendment.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session