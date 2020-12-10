Texas' election lawsuit called necessary by some in Nebraska, 'ridiculous' and 'craven' by others

A group of eight Black leaders from Omaha, including City Councilman Ben Gray and Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers, criticized Peterson, saying the challenge was "ridiculous" and had "strong racial overtones" because it attacked legitimate voting in states and counties that were primarily African American.

State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha called the lawsuit "totally frivolous" and likely a violation of the code of professional conduct of attorneys. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican often at odds with President Donald Trump, told the Washington Examiner that the lawsuit was more about gaining a pardon for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (as the FBI investigates allegations including bribery) than prevailing in court.

A spokeswoman for Peterson deferred comment to Evnen, a lawyer who, like Peterson, is a Republican. Evnen defended the objective of the lawsuit and said there was nothing in Nebraska election law to prohibit what he did, unlike in the states named in the Texas lawsuit.

"Nebraska statutes are silent as to the early application of voters," he said. "The Nebraska statutes leave it to the secretary of state to enforce the act and interpret it."