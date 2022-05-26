Texas shooting prompts Nebraska school leaders to review school safety

Nebraska state education leaders plan to create a task force to review school safety in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Lynne Walz, chairwoman of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee, Thursday said the task force would review current "school safety, security and preparedness practices."

​Walz said that after consulting with education leaders the last two days she is asking Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt to create the comprehensive School Safety Task Force.

Walz said every issue and idea are on the table.

"In the coming weeks and months Nebraska education leaders will ask tough questions, process gathered information, listen to experts and assist schools in doing everything in our power to keep students safe," Walz said.

Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. It left 19 students and two teachers dead. The 18-year-old shooter was eventually killed by police.​

Blomstedt said the shooting touched off a conversation among education officials about what more could be done.

He said "folks don't want to just sit there and wring their hands. They want to talk about what we have in place and what we need to have in place."

He said he would work with Walz to pull a group together that would include not just educators but the representatives of the broader community, parents and possibly students.

"And hopefully some ideas, some things that we haven't considered before, will come to the surface," he said.

Walz said that while tragedies like the one in Texas "can quickly become political and partisan, the safety of our students is a moral imperative upon which we can all agree."

She said some efforts are already in place. She said school officials are committed to early interventions for students in need, citing mental health supports and the new Safe2Help reporting line.

She said school buildings have "the necessary infrastructure and personnel. as security best practices are studied and shared."

She noted that millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid sent to Nebraska schools was targeted at student welfare and supports.

"However, tragic events like those in Uvalde compel us to reinforce the need to be more united than ever," Walz said.

